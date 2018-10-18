Exclusive ‘Monster Party’ Trailer Promises a Deadly Dinner Party You Can’t Escape

0

Dinner parties can be a real drag, especially if you get busted trying to crash. Part The Purge, part The Invitation and part Don’t Breathe, the new horror thriller Monster Party sets the table for a dinner party from hell where the guests (invited or otherwise) find themselves caught in a fight for their lives. The film follows three young thieves who pose as waiters and make their way into a fancy Malibu mansion in the hopes of pulling of a heist that will solve their debt problems for good. But when the plan goes wrong, they realize the dinner guests are more dangerous than they thought and the fight is on to make it out alive.

Written and directed by Chris von Hoffmann (Drifter), Monster Party stars Julian McMahon (Nip/Tuck), Robin Tunney (The Mentalist), Sam Strike (Nightflyers), Erin Moriarty (Blood Father), Lance Reddick (John Wick), Brandon Micheal Hall (Search Party), Virginia Gardner (Halloween), and Diego Boneta (Scream Queens) . RLJE Films will release the film in theaters, on VOD and Digital HD on Nov. 2, 2018. Watch our exclusive trailer debut below.

