Collider Kids: ‘Teletubbies’ Creator Brings New Series ‘Moon and Me’ to Universal Kids

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’ll be talking about Moon and Me, the new preschool series from the creator of Teletubbies. Sutikki, the kids and family division of Bento Box Entertainment, recently announced that Universal Kids will be the U.S. television home of highly anticipated new preschool series from Andrew Davenport (Teletubbies, In the Night Garden); Moon and Me will premiere later this year. Inspired by well-loved tales of toys that come to life when nobody is looking, Moon and Me breaks new ground in its technical, visual and conceptual ambition, and will create an exceptional new benchmark of quality and integrity for its young, global audience.

Here’s what Davenport had to say about the partnership:

“It’s wonderful to work with Universal Kids. We jointly share a passion for creating premium programming for a global preschool audience. I can’t think of a better launch partner in the U.S. and I’m excited to begin working with the team on the launch of Moon and Me”.

Deirdre Brennan, General Manager of Universal Kids, followed up, saying;

“Andrew Davenport is truly one of the great creators of children’s content and the Universal Kids team is incredibly excited to be the U.S. home for Moon and Me. This show is totally unique – the stories, the look, the characters – combined with this level of production innovation, Moon and Me will be a spectacular addition to our preschool slate.”

The series will combine the latest production methods with traditional storytelling, comedy and music to create a beautifully constructed picture-book world especially for today’s preschoolers. It will premiere on BBC’s CBeebies in the UK in 2018 and is being produced by Sutikki and Davenport’s Foundling Bird, with Sutikki overseeing global distribution and merchandise licensing. This includes previously-announced global licensing partnerships with Hasbro and Scholastic, and a partnership with UYoung, which will bring the property to China in 2019.

Irene Weibel and Andrew Kerr, co-founders of Sutikki, commented, “Universal Kids is the ideal U.S. home for Sutikki’s first pre-school series, and we are looking forward to growing with Moon and Me for many successful years to come.”