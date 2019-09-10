‘Moon Knight’: 10 Actors Who Could Lead Marvel’s Disney+ Series

0

Moon Knight, and his alter ego Marc Spector, debuted in “Werewolf by Night” #32 back in 1975, created by writer Doug Moench and artist Don Perlin. With the D23 Expo 2019 announcement that a Moon Knight television series will be coming to Disney+ in the future, casting won’t necessarily be an easy thing. You aren’t just casting one superhero; you need an actor that can personify every splinter of Moon Knight’s shattered psyche.

The rebellious son of a Jewish-American rabbi, U.S. Marine Spector turned to life as a mercenary only to be betrayed and gunned down in Egypt. His body was carried to the temple of the Egyptian moon god, Konshu, where he was brought back to life and given a second chance to serve as the god’s avatar on Earth as Moon Knight.

Spector first uses the money he made as a mercenary to adopt the secret identity of millionaire executive, Bruce Way… sorry, I meant Steven Grant. Although his origin is more supernatural, it took a decade for the character to be seen as anything other than a clone of Batman. Heightened abilities, a skilled fighter, expensive gadgets … the only real difference was that he wore a silver-white cloak instead.

The most defining details of the character came later when Spector was diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder; his secret identities (yes, plural) were actually fractures of his psyche. Some of the personalities included a taxi driver named Jake Lockley, the aforementioned Steven Grant, and the recently added Mr. Knight from the Warren Ellis and Declan Shalvey run. Spector even had Captain America, Spider-Man, and Wolverine in his head for a time.

Here’s who we think could slip into that silver cloak and become the Fist of Konshu.

