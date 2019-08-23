Facebook Messenger

Marvel Sets 'Moon Knight' and 'She-Hulk' Series on Disney+

Marvel Studios did not mess around when it came to their San Diego Comic-Con announcements this year, so you better believe they’re bringing just as much to the stage at the Disney-centric convention D23. During a jam-packed presentation, MCU chief Kevin Feige revealed that Moon Knight and She-Hulk are both getting their own series on the upcoming Disney streaming service.

No further casting or creative details were revealed at the time, but Feige teased the She-Hulk series, saying “Bruce Banner is no longer the only Hulk in the MCU” and teed up the new series to eventually tie into the larger MCU.

The announcements come on the heels of the pre-presentation report that Ms. Marvel is getting her own live-action series on the streaming service with Bisha K. Ali (Sex Education, Four Weddings and a Funeral) reportedly on board to write and serve as showrunner for the series.

Created by Stan Lee and artist John Buscema, She-Hulk is traditionally a character with deep ties to Bruce Banner. Introduced to comics in the 1980s, the character goes by is a powerful lawyer named Jennifer Walters who gains Hulk powers of her own after getting an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce. In turn, her Hulk powers tend to be a bit more toned down, letting her keep most of her personality intact during her mean green transformations without the several-film arc it took Bruce to get there.

Moon Knight was created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin and made his debut in 1975. The character is a former criminal who winds up with a multiple personality situation of sorts when he becomes “The Fist of Khonshu,” a powerful Egyptian god. As his character evolved, more personalities developed, including those tied to iconic Marvel heroes like Captain America and Spider-Man.

