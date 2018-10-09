‘Morbius’ Filming Details Revealed by Producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach

0

Now that Venom is out in the world, Sony’s own Spider-Man-centric cinematic universe is, you might say, in full swing. But there are lots and lots of Sony’s Marvel characters who are destined for the big screen in the coming years, some of whom may have been teased in Venom, and some that may be yet to be introduced to movie-going audiences. One such project is Morbius, a feature film take on Marvel’s living vampire that has Jared Leto set to star in the title role, and it’s that picture that’s up next in Sony’s production pipeline.

In a chat with Sony producers Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, our own Steve Weintraub chatted about all sorts of Spider-things, but inevitably the timing of the production for Morbius arose. Arad and Tolmach confirmed that it was next up for Sony, that Leto is very much on board for bringing a strong take to the character, and revealed just where they are in the scripting process. Director Daniel Espinosa (Safe House) is at the helm for this one, and though Morbius is currently in pre-production, the cameras might start rolling sooner than you think. Here’s what the producers had to say:

Collider: There’s a lot of stuff going on in the Spider-Man universe that Sony is hoping to bring to life. I’m curious where you’re at with some of these other projects, and what do you think might be the next one?

AVI ARAD: Well, we know the next one.

MATT TOLMACH: Morbius is the next one.

So Jared Leto is definitely doing it?

TOLMACH: Yes, sir.

ARAD: Oh yeah. This is the great thing for us now, that an actor like him, and an actor like Tom wanted to have their own character. But the character they love. Both of them, very hard to get them to do a movie. You actually cannot get them. We went in, we sat with them, and everybody told us, “Oh, ba, ba, ba, ba, ba.” Nothing. That’s what he wanted to do.

ALMACH: Tom, you mean.

ARAD: Tom. And Jared, too. We went to this place with them, and he just…good actors want to be different than what they are.

Do you know when you start filming?

ARAD: More or less, February?

TOLMACH: Yeah, the plan is early part of next year. We’re still working on it.

Who wrote the most recent draft?

TOLMACH: Well, [Burk] Sharpless and [Matt] Sazama are the guys who wrote the script. They wrote the script.

