Morgan Neville on Why Mister Rogers’ Family Didn’t Want a Hagiography

As always, the Sundance Film Festival hosted premieres for a bunch of new documentaries, and among the premieres was Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, the new film from Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom). The documentary follows the life and career of Fred Rogers, showing the genesis of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and why the show was so special. Rather than just simply go through the events of Rogers’ life or attempt to be a hagiography, the documentary comes alive thanks to how Neville shines a light on Rogers’ values. The documentary is incredibly heartwarming, surprisingly thoughtful, and shows why we continue to adore Mister Rogers. Click here to read Matt Goldberg’s full review.

Before getting to see the film, I sat down with Morgan Neville for an exclusive video interview. He talked about the film’s enthusiastic response at Sundance, how Yo-Yo Ma led him to make a Mister Rogers documentary, the length of the first cut versus the finished film, a deleted scene showing the influence of Mister Rogers in China, his involvement with the release date and marketing, why he likes releasing the movie in summer, and a lot more. In addition, he talked about his upcoming projects including a documentary about Orson Welles’ unfinished final feature and how he included a clip of Welles doing the Transformers TV show in the Mister Rogers documentary.

Check out what he had to say in the video above and below is a listing of exactly what we talked about. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? Will be in theaters this summer.

