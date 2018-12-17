‘Mortal Engines:’ Hera Hilmar and Jihae on the Challenge of Filming with Twinkies

0

We’ve already shared a round of “Would You Rather” with Robert Sheehan and Leila George, but now it’s time for Hera Hilmar and Jihae to give the game a go! Hilmar leads Mortal Engines as Hester Shaw, a young woman who’s determined to stop the traction city of London and its duplicitous leader, Thaddeus Valentine (Hugo Weaving). She prefers to work alone but one thing leads to the next, and she finds herself teaming up with a London outcast (Sheehan) and also the leader of the Ant-Traction League, the outlaw Anna Fang played by Jihae.

During this edition of “Would You Rather,” Hilmar and Jihae weigh some Mortal Engines options – choosing between living on a traction city or an air town – and also dive into some questions about the production; would they rather eat throughout a scene or run the entire scene? Would they rather work opposite an actor who prepares too much or not enough? Catch their answers to those questions and more in the video interview at the top of this article.

Here's the official synopsis for Mortal Engines: