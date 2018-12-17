‘Mortal Engines:’ Hera Hilmar and Jihae on the Challenge of Filming with Twinkies

-
We’ve already shared a round of “Would You Rather” with Robert Sheehan and Leila George, but now it’s time for Hera Hilmar and Jihae to give the game a go! Hilmar leads Mortal Engines as Hester Shaw, a young woman who’s determined to stop the traction city of London and its duplicitous leader, Thaddeus Valentine (Hugo Weaving). She prefers to work alone but one thing leads to the next, and she finds herself teaming up with a London outcast (Sheehan) and also the leader of the Ant-Traction League, the outlaw Anna Fang played by Jihae.
During this edition of “Would You Rather,” Hilmar and Jihae weigh some Mortal Engines options – choosing between living on a traction city or an air town – and also dive into some questions about the production; would they rather eat throughout a scene or run the entire scene? Would they rather work opposite an actor who prepares too much or not enough? Catch their answers to those questions and more in the video interview at the top of this article.
Here’s the official synopsis for Mortal Engines:
Hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event, a mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), emerges as the only one who can stop London — now a giant, predator city on wheels — from devouring everything in its path. Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang (Jihae), a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.
Mortal Engines is the startling, new epic adventure directed by Oscar®-winning visual-effects artist Christian Rivers (King Kong). Joining Rivers are The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogies three-time Academy Award®-winning filmmakers Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, who have penned the screenplay. Visual effects are created by a Weta Digital team led by Ken McGaugh, Kevin Smith, Luke Millar and Dennis Yoo. The Universal and MRC adaptation is from the award-winning book series by Philip Reeve, published in 2001 by Scholastic.