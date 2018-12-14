‘Mortal Engines': Christian Rivers on Managing the Pressure of Directing His First Feature

0

Mortal Engines may be Christian Rivers‘ feature directorial debut, but he knows a thing or two about bringing a highly imaginative, sci-fi/fantasy world to the big screen. He scored an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Visuals Effects for his work on King Kong and he also worked on all three The Lord of the Rings movies and all three The Hobbit installments. But, now it’s time for him to take the reins and helm his own feature, and the pressure was on.

Based on the acclaimed book series by Philip Reeve, Mortal Engines takes place on a version of Earth that’s suffered a cataclysmic event, leading to a significant portion of the population choosing to live on rolling towns and cities called “traction cities.” That’s where we find one of our main characters, Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan). He’s eager to please and an impassioned citizen of the traction city London, but when he comes to realize that one of London’s leaders has a sinister agenda, he’s forced to reassess his devotion to home sweet home.

With Mortal Engines hitting theaters nationwide on November 14th, I got the chance to chat with Rivers and he told me all about how he wound up working with Peter Jackson, the biggest challenges he faced directing his first feature, whether there’s room to play on the set of such a visual effects-heavy production, and more. You can catch all of that in the video interview at the top of this article and if you’re looking for more Mortal Engines content, browse the links below:

