A New ‘Mortal Engines’ Trailer Attempts to Reveal the Story of the Fantasy Epic

0

Universal Pictures has released another new trailer for Mortal Engines, the upcoming fantasy epic based on the book of the same name by Philip Reeve. The feature has been in the works for some time and boasts a screenplay by the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings writing team of Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, but it’s Christian Rivers who’s in the director’s chair. Rivers began working as a storyboard artist on Jackson’s Braindead and continued to work on visual effects and second unit directing on the LOTR trilogy, The Hobbit movies, and King Kong. Mortal Engines marks his feature directorial debut.

The film takes place in a future world in which Earth’s cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, battling each other. Two unlikely heroes come together in an attempt to change the course of the future. This trailer further digs into that story, but we’ve now seen three trailers for this movie and I still don’t quite understand what it’s about. It all seems overly convoluted, and on top of that it looks more like a fantasy TV series on The CW or something rather than a bona fide movie event. Anybody remember The Shannara Chronicles?

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, and the involvement of Jackson certainly makes this compelling, but it’ll be interesting to see if audiences at large spark to the movie.

Check out the new Mortal Engines trailer below. The film stars Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Leila George, Ronan Raftery, Colin Salmon, Patrick Malahide, Regé-Jean Page, and Stephen Lang. Mortal Engines opens in theaters on December 14th.

And if you missed our set visit coverage, peruse these links: