New ‘Mortal Engines’ Featurette and Poster Explore the Film’s “Feral Badass” Main Character

Mortal Engines looks bonkers, man, and the more I see of producer/writer Peter Jackson and director Christian Rivers’ post-apocalyptic city-on-wheels world the more I want to know. (What are the logistics of steering the entirety of London? How did Earth end up this way? What’s Hugo Weaving all mad about?) Luckily, Universal dropped a new featurette that delves deeper into the film’s main character, Hester Shaw, played by Icelandic actress Hera Hilmar (The Romanoffs).

Shaw is an outcast and an orphan, hell-bent on killing Weaving’s Thaddeus Valentine. “She’s this mysterious, feral badass,” Hilmar says. “She’d like to live in a world with one less person in it.”

Jackson adds that the story of Mortal Engines—which is based on the book series by Philip Reeve—eventually becomes much “bigger than her revenge.”

Check out the featurette and poster below. Mortal Engines—which also stars Stephen Lang, Robert Sheehan, Colin Salmon, and Caren Pistorius—hits theaters on December 14.

