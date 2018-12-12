‘Mortal Engines’: Robert Sheehan & Leila George Take the Sneeze Challenge During ‘Would You Rather’

0

Not only is Mortal Engines ushering gigantic, rolling cities onto the big screen this weekend, but the movie also rocks an ensemble cast that includes a number of up and comers you might want to keep an eye on – that is, if you aren’t already doing so. Robert Sheehan, for example, has been adding titles to his resume for years now. He was in The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Geostorm, he’s got the new Netflix series The Umbrella Academy coming up, and now he’s leading Mortal Engines as Tom Natsworthy, a dedicated citizen of the behemoth traction city of London who begins to question his allegiance when he realizes a high ranking London official has nefarious goals.

Also duped by this leader is Leila George‘s character Katherine Valentine. And even worse for her, this individual is also her father, Thaddeus Valentine (Hugo Weaving). Mortal Engines actually marks George’s feature debut, but she’s also got a few promising upcoming projects like The Long Home directed by James Franco and The Kid starring Chris Pratt.

In an effort to help you get to know both Sheehan and George a little better, and to hear about their experience making Mortal Engines, we opted to play a round of our movie version of the game, “Would You Rather.” Sheehan and George were a delight weighing options like running or eating in a scene, getting too many notes from a director or not enough, fake vomiting or fake sneezing in a scene, and so much more. You can watch it all in the video interview at the top of this article and see them both on the big screen when Mortal Engines hits theaters nationwide on December 14th.

