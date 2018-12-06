Exclusive: Listen to Tom Holkenborg’s Major Theme from ‘Mortal Engines’

0

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut the first listen of Tom Holkenborg’s score for the upcoming fantasy adaptation Mortal Engines. Produced and co-written by Peter Jackson, the film takes place in a future world in which Earth’s cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, battling each other. Two unlikely heroes come together in an attempt to change the course of the future.

This marks Holkenborg’s (also known as Junkie XL) kind of first foray into post-apocalyptic territory since his terrific work on Mad Max: Fury Road, but the score to Mortal Engines is a very different approach. This theme, titled “London Suite in C Major,” is positively epic in scope, but blends somewhat otherworldly sounds with the soundscape of regality. It’s an enticing tease of the full score to come.

Listen to a snippet from Tom Holkenborg’s Mortal Engines score below. Directed by Christian Rivers, the film stars Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Leila George, Ronan Raftery, Colin Salmon, Patrick Malahide, Regé-Jean Page, and Stephen Lang. Mortal Engines opens in theaters on December 14th.