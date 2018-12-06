Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Exclusive: Listen to Tom Holkenborg’s Major Theme from ‘Mortal Engines’

by      December 6, 2018

0

mortal-engines-slice

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut the first listen of Tom Holkenborg’s score for the upcoming fantasy adaptation Mortal Engines. Produced and co-written by Peter Jackson, the film takes place in a future world in which Earth’s cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, battling each other. Two unlikely heroes come together in an attempt to change the course of the future.

This marks Holkenborg’s (also known as Junkie XL) kind of first foray into post-apocalyptic territory since his terrific work on Mad Max: Fury Road, but the score to Mortal Engines is a very different approach. This theme, titled “London Suite in C Major,” is positively epic in scope, but blends somewhat otherworldly sounds with the soundscape of regality. It’s an enticing tease of the full score to come.

Listen to a snippet from Tom Holkenborg’s Mortal Engines score below. Directed by Christian Rivers, the film stars Hera HilmarRobert SheehanJihaeLeila GeorgeRonan RafteryColin SalmonPatrick MalahideRegé-Jean Page, and Stephen Lang. Mortal Engines opens in theaters on December 14th.

Related Content
Previous Article
Watch Fred Savage Interrogate Deadpool in a New 'Once Upon a Deadpool'…
Next Article
New ‘Shazam!’ Poster Wants You to Just Say the Word
Tags

Latest News

Close