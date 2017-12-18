First ‘Mortal Engines’ Trailer Teases Peter Jackson-Penned Fantasy Epic

0

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Mortal Engines, the upcoming fantasy epic based on the book of the same name by Philip Reeve. The feature has been in the works for some time and boasts a screenplay by the Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings writing team of Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens, but it’s Christian Rivers who’s in the director’s chair. Rivers began working as a storyboard artist on Jackson’s Braindead and continued to work on visual effects and second unit directing on the LOTR trilogy, The Hobbit movies, and King Kong. Mortal Engines marks his feature directorial debut.

The film takes place in a future world in which Earth’s cities now roam the globe on huge wheels, battling each other. Two unlikely heroes come together in an attempt to change the course of the future.

There’s certainly a Mad Max-esque vibe to the whole proceeding here, with a dash of Waterworld mixed in for good measure. This is very much a teaser as we don’t even really get a good look at the entirety of London, but the premise here is intriguing and Rivers has lots of experience handling visual effects, so I’m excited to get a closer look when the time comes for a full trailer.

Check out the Mortal Engines trailer below. The film stars Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae, Leila George, Ronan Raftery, Colin Salmon, Patrick Malahide, Regé-Jean Page, Stephen Lang and Hugo Weaving. Mortal Engines opens in theaters on December 14th.