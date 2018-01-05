New ‘Mosaic’ Trailer Teases Limited Series Version of Soderbergh’s Experimental HBO Project

0

If you downloaded the Mosaic app back in December and chose your own version of how to follow Steven Soderbergh‘s murder mystery, you can now compare your version with the director’s. Later this month, HBO will release the linear miniseries version of the Mosaic story — this time with the perspectives and points of view being chosen by Soderbergh, rather than viewers (though if you want to see other perspectives you can still experience it that way via said app).

It’s all a little mind-boggling. As Adam Chitwood explained regarding an earlier trailer:

“Mosaic works like this—it’s technically a miniseries, but the viewer downloads the app and at the end of scenes, has the option of continuing the story by following different points of view. So after a scene with Garrett Hedlund and Sharon Stone, you can choose to watch what happens next from Hedlund’s point of view, or Stone’s. It’s not “choose your own adventure” because the story is the story—that doesn’t change—but how you see the story play out is up to you. This means that after watching Mosaic once, you can go back and experience the story in a completely different way, unlocking more clues.”

Mosaic also stars Frederick Weller, Beau Bridges, Paul Reubens, Jennifer Ferrin, Devin Ratray, Michael Cerveris, James Ransone, Jeremy Bobb, and Maya Kazan. Check out the latest trailer and new images below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Mosaic: