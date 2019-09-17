Justin Theroux to Star in Apple TV Series ‘The Mosquito Coast’ Based on Uncle’s Novel

0

So two months ago, I launched a new Collider.com podcast called The Sneider Cut, where I do my best to come up with one juicy Rumor of the Week that won’t blow up in my face. Well, a few weeks back I let the cat out of the bag that Justin Theroux was planning to star in an Apple series based on The Mosquito Coast, which seemed especially credible given that his uncle, Paul Theroux, wrote the 1981 novel of the same name. Sure enough, the trades have recently confirmed that Apple has ordered The Mosquito Coast to series, and it will indeed be led by The Leftovers alum.

The Mosquito Coast follows an idealist who uproots his family and moves them to Latin America. Neil Cross (Luther) will serve as showrunner and co-write the first episode with Tom Bissell. Rupert Wyatt (Captive State) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first one. The series hails from Fremantle, and executive producers also include Veritas Entertainment Group’s Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman, as well as Ed McDonnell.

Paul Theroux’s book was previously turned into a 1986 movie that starred Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren and River Phoenix, and earned two Golden Globe nominations, including one for Ford’s performance. The fact is that this is a great part for any actor, and Theroux must feel a certain connection to the material, having no doubt grown up hearing all about it from his literary relative.

Apple recently announced that it will launch its streaming service, Apple TV Plus, on Nov. 1 at an ultra-low price of just $4.99 a month, though it won’t boast the same library as other well-stocked streamers. The Reese Witherspoon–Jennifer Aniston series The Morning Show will be available at launch along with See starring Jason Momoa, Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld, and For All Mankind starring Joel Kinnaman.

Best known for his starring role on HBO’s The Leftovers, Theroux recently starred in Cary Fukunaga‘s limited series Maniac on Netflix and the Ruth Bader Ginsburg movie On the Basis of Sex. He recently won an Emmy as one of the executive producers of the live special Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons, and he’ll soon be heard as the voice of Tramp in Disney’s Lady & the Tramp reboot. He’s represented by CAA and Lighthouse Management + Media.

