Everything We Know about 2019’s Animated Movies

2019 is here, and with it comes at least 20 animated films that should be on your radar over the course of the upcoming calendar year. Every month has at least one major animated movie scheduled release, though more are sure to be announced, especially when it comes to smaller studios and domestic releases of foreign films. We’ll have more on those flicks throughout the year, but to get you started as you gear up for this year’s feature-length animated releases, we’ve put together the 20 that you should be aware of now.

This month includes two less-traditional theatrical releases, starting with the latest installment in DC Comics’ excellent, long-running original animated universe movies, Reign of the Supermen. This film picks up where the first part, The Death of Superman, left off, and it’ll be the first time the second part of the story is seen on the big screen. (Read on below to see how you can get your hands on some free tickets!) Another less conventional movie release this month is Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the highly anticipated new anime from the Dragon Ball franchise. The movie may have opened in Japan already, but the U.S. release promises to be a big event for fans across the country.

And that’s just for starters! The rest of the year heats up even more after that with sequels to The LEGO Movie and How to Train Your Dragon coming early on, along with newcomers and hopeful franchise-starters like Wonder Park and UglyDolls arriving later. Then, it’s a likely battle of the computer-generated juggernauts with Disney’s Toy Story 4 and The Lion King, opening about a month apart, followed by the sure-fire billion-dollar-earner in Frozen 2. Hopefully, everyone will have enough holiday spirit left in the tank to check out Klaus, a new feature from the co-creator of Despicable Me. There’s something here for everyone!