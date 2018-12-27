Most Anticipated Video Game Releases of 2019

0

2018 was a pretty solid year for video games. Even if gaming content wasn’t super consistent in terms of quality or even regularity of release dates, leading to understandable frustration from general consumers, and streamers and pros alike, this calendar year gave us some incredible memories. From Subnautica to Spider-Man, God of War to Red Dead Redemption 2, and Dragon Ball FighterZ to Dragon Ball Legends (okay, I may be Dragon Biased), we’ve had a good run over the last 12 months … but a new gaming season is almost upon us! So as the clock is set to strike midnight on January 1, 2019 in just a few short days, we wanted to get a head start on the new year’s gaming season.

There are a lot of promising new games coming out next year, both original entries that could launch their own sequels and spinoffs, and franchise installments that offer gamers more of what they know and love. We only have roughly the first half of the year locked down as far as announced release dates for certain titles; you can check out the dates we know so far with our regularly updated video game release date calendar here. (If Fall of 2019 is anything like Fall of 2018 was, we’re going to be in for a real treat.) But there are also some epic titles that have been teased, just not officially announced just yet. We’ve factored all of this into our list of the Most Anticipated New Video Games of 2019 below!

As for the officially announced release dates, here’s our list:

Pikuniku – 1/3

– 1/3 A Fisherman’s Tale – 1/22

– 1/22 At the Gates – 1/23

– 1/23 Resident Evil 2 Remake – 1/25

– 1/25 Kingdom Hearts 3 – 1/29

– 1/29 Arcade Spirits – 2/12

– 2/12 Far Cry New Dawn – 2/15

– 2/15 Jump Force – 2/15

– 2/15 Metro: Exodus – 2/15

– 2/15 Anthem – 2/22

– 2/22 Devil May Cry 5 – 3/8

– 3/8 The Division 2 – 3/15

And for everything else: