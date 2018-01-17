The 29 Most Rewatchable Movies Ever Made

0

“Pain is temporary, film is forever.” That quote has been used ad nauseam to drive home the fact that cinema is engrained in permanent ink, and that however difficult or arduous the process of making a particular film, the end result is (hopefully) worth it. The truth is not every movie is worth standing the test of time, and some age more gracefully than others. But film is forever, and that’s one of the great things about the artform. Movies are always there, unchanged (unless George Lucas is involved), to revisit at any time you like. Granted that’s become more difficult in the post-Blockbuster era, but everyone has their stable of movies they return to time and time again.

So the Collider staff put their heads together to generate a list of the most rewatchable movies of all time. These are films that, for a variety of reasons, hold up on repeat viewing after repeat viewing. Maybe they perfectly evoke a universal theme, or maybe they’re just immensely enjoyable. Some were even made to purposely reward repeat viewings with in-jokes and nods that are reflected in reveals later in the film. But all of these, we attest, are worth revisiting many times over.

So without further ado, we present to you the most rewatchable movies ever made.