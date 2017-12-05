‘mother!’ Filmmakers Talk the Intense Experience of Watching the Film in Exclusive Digital Clip

0

-

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut a clip from the upcoming Digital HD and Blu-ray release of Darren Aronofsky’s polarizing thriller mother!. Written and directed by Aronofsky, the wildly original film tracks the volatile relationship between a nurturing woman (Jennifer Lawrence) and her artist partner (Javier Bardem). This is a film that’s not easily explained, nor digested, but Aronofsky based the allegorical structure of the movie off the Bible, with Lawrence’s character standing in for Mother Nature and Bardem’s character filling the role of God.

In this clip, Aronofsky, cinematographer Matthew Libatique, stars Lawrence and Bardem, and others discuss the intense experience of watching mother! and try to predict how audiences will react once the film is released. It’s pretty entertaining given how audiences did react—with a strong, visceral love/hate split—and Aronofsky’s prediction that the film would at least have people talking certainly came true.

The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray combo packs include over 35 minutes of bonus content, covering the film’s entire production as well as an in-depth look at the makeup effects that tracked the evolution of the characters. Whether you loved or hated mother! it’s impossible to deny it’s an incendiary piece of filmmaking, and it’s a film people will still be talking about for years to come.

Check out the exclusive Blu-ray clip above. mother! is available on Digital HD starting December 5th and will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 19th.