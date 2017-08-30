‘mother!’ clip: michelle pfeiffer pressures jennifer lawrence into having kids

0

often, the best horror movies are those you experience knowing next to nothing about the movie you’re about to watch. so if you’d rather avoid learning anymore about darren aronofsky‘s upcoming psychological horror/drama mother!, i’d advise you to avoid any of paramount’s marketing material until the film’s release in just a couple of weeks. less awareness probably equals more gut-punches and existential dread in this case, which is something everyone could use a little more of these days.

for the rest of you, a new clip features michelle pfeiffer being decidedly creepy as she saunters through the house, drink in hand, casually grilling jennifer lawrence about her desire to have children, as you do. in a rom-com, this scene would be used for laughs, pitting the older, wiser, possibly drunker woman against the youthful ingénue who’s just trying to sort her life out without unsolicited advice, thank you very much. in a straight-up drama, this scene could be the source of conflict in a mother-daughter relationship. but in the hands of aronofsky, it’s just downright creepy, and that’s just the way we like it. (this clip also appeared in movie’s viral marketing, so if you’ve already seen it, congrats!)

also starring javier bardem and ed harris, mother!, directed by darren aronofsky, opens in theaters september 15th.

watch the new clip below:

here’s the official synopsis:

a couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. from filmmaker darren aronofsky (black swan, requiem for a dream), mother! stars jennifer lawrence, javier bardem, ed harris and michelle pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.

