‘mother!’ TV Spots & Viral Site Offer New Clues to Darren Aronofsky’s Mysterious Horror Movie

I’ll be honest, if there was one movie I didn’t expect to have an ARG element, it was Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming movie mother!, but there’s been a wonderful air of mystery and surprise to this film the whole way through. First, we learned it was a horror movie, though we didn’t know what it was about, then we finally saw some footage and got a very Rosemary’s Baby vibe, and now the film is doling out more teases of the truth with a set of four TV spots and a secret viral site.

When assembled, the TV spots offer us our best look at the film and the characters yet. The film also stars Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Javier Bardem, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig, and arrives in theaters on September 15. Check out the new spots below.



As for the viral site, which you can find at youllneveranswerthedooragain.com, Aronofsky debuted a poster on Reddit and in true Reddit fashion, it was only a matter of hours before an internet sleuth cracked the mystery and found a url hidden in the color channels. (You can learn how to see the url for yourself here.) The viral site is a display of film art that moves like a kaleidoscope and it shows two interesting things when you line up the word “mother!” at the top: a clip in which Michelle Pfeiffer tries to convince Jennifer Lawrence to get pregnant and an image of Lawrence looking very pregnant. Iiiinteresting. Still don’t know how it all adds up, but I’m definitely very curious to find out.

Here’s the official synopsis for mother!: