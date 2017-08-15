New ‘mother!’ Trailer Unleashes Fresh Psychological Horrors

0

Paramount has released a new mother! trailer. The upcoming horror film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, and the story involves a couple that is sent into some sort of tizzy following the introduction of uninvited guests at their home.

Details on the plot are still being kept largely under wraps, but the movie looks like director Darren Aronofsky is digging into the psychological horror elements of his story. While the last trailer featured plenty of creepy imagery, this new one presents a powerful juxtaposition where the intense dialogue is played against Lawrence’s character wandering around her idyllic home. Aronofsky excels at making unsettling films like Requiem for a Dream and Black Swan, and mother! definitely looks like it could stand alongside those creepy movies. We’ll know more about it once it premieres at Venice, and I personally can’t wait to check it out at TIFF.

It should also be interesting to see if mother! can get into the awards race. It’s opening at the right time of year and playing the right festivals. Also, Black Swan pulled in five Oscar nominations including a win for Natalie Portman, and the only “lock” right now seems to be fellow horror film, Get Out. Of course, reaction is everything, so we’ll have to wait and see how critics respond.

Watch the new mother! trailer below. The film opens September 15th and also stars Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

Here’s the official logline for mother!: