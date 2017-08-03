Crazy ‘mother!’ Easter Eggs Are Hidden in the Movie’s Posters

0

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s new film mother! already looks insane, and we’ve only seen a few seconds of footage. The stage was set with the unveiling of the enigmatic film’s first poster, which featured James Jean artwork of Jennifer Lawrence literally holding her heart in her hands, and the intrigue only intensified with the release of a new poster featuring Javier Bardem. Lawrence and Bardem play a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home and disrupt their “tranquil existence,” but that’s about all we know about the movie’s plot thus far.

However, there are some pretty great/terrifying Easter Eggs hidden in the artwork. The film’s Instragram account posted close-ups of the Lawrence and Bardem posters with snippets of audio from the recently released teaser trailer. Throwing the audio into a pro audio tool then subsequently reveals Spectragrams, like this one below:

A post shared by Mother Movie (@mothermovie) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:00am PDT

So yeah, that’s insanely creepy. But the Easter Eggs don’t stop there. Here are the two posters released thus far: