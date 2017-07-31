Creepy ‘mother!’ Teaser Trailer Previews Darren Aronofsky’s Return to Horror

0

Paramount has released a new teaser trailer for mother! Details on the plot for Darren Aronofsky’s new film have been scarce, but we know that it’s a horror film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, and the story involves a couple that is sent into some sort of tizzy following the introduction of uninvited guests at their home.

This new teaser gives us our first look at footage from the film, albeit briefly. Indeed, the full trailer for mother! won’t be released online until August 8th, but Paramount is doing a great job of building interest in this thing, from the gorgeously gory poster to the initial dialogue-only teaser. I’m extremely curious to see what Aronofsky has cooked up here. He’s a unique filmmaker, and while he’s done twists on the horror genre before with Black Swan and even Requiem for a Dream (drug horror through and through), this seems to be a more straightforward genre film—or so we think. He’s also coming off his most ambitious film yet, Noah, which was crafted on a blockbuster-sized budget, so to see him return to a much smaller scale here is another reason to be excited for mother!

Check out the teaser trailer for mother! below and check back for the full trailer on August 8th. The movie is about to hit the fall film festival circuit, debuting at the Venice Film Festival before making its North American premiere at TIFF The movie opens in theaters on September 15th and also stars Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

Here’s the official logline for mother!: