Full ‘mother!’ Trailer Reveals Darren Aronofsky’s Horror Film Starring Jennifer Lawrence

0

Paramount has released the first trailer for mother! Details on the plot for Darren Aronofsky’s new film have been scarce, but we know that it’s a horror film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, and the story involves a couple that is sent into some sort of tizzy following the introduction of uninvited guests at their home.

This isn’t Aronofsky’s first foray into horror, and he certainly knows how to unnerve an audience. While’s he’s able to do earnest emotion, he also knows how to conjure up disturbing imagery and psychological tension. It will be interesting to see how mother! compares to films like Pi, Requiem for a Dream, and Black Swan. It’s also interesting to see Aronofsky return to a smaller picture after the biblical bombast of Noah. Additionally, mother! is landing right in the heart of awards season, so I’m curious if Paramount is hoping they can make the same kind of run that Fox Searchlight did on Black Swan.

While the trailer pretty mysterious about the actual events of the film, it’s interesting that the trailer and the imagery conjure much more outright horror than the psychological thrills and chills we’ve seen from Aronofsky in the past. All in all, the trailer doesn’t enlighten us any more to what the film is about than the synopsis did, but it gives us a great taste of the visual style and tone Aronofsky has in store for his latest.

Check out the trailer for mother! below. The film has its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before screening at TIFF and opens in theaters on September 15th and also stars Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.