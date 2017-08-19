Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Can’t Deal with Uninvited Guests in Exclusive ‘mother!’ TV Spot

0

We here at Collider are happy to bring you an exclusive early look at the new TV spot for filmmaker Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller mother!. Written and directed by Aronofsky, the film stars Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem as a couple whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests keep disrupting their tranquil existence.

The versatile Aronofsky has tackled subjects and genres far and wide before, from the Biblical epic of Noah to the tragic romance of The Fountain, but mother! puts him back in psychological thriller/horror territory for the first time since 2010’s critically acclaimed Black Swan. While Aronofsky once again reteams with longtime cinematographer Matthew Libatique on mother!, this TV spot showcases the claustrophobic and analog nature of the photography, which no doubt underlines the effectiveness of the thriller. Moreover, the film finds Aronofsky working with Arrival and Sicario composer Jóhann Jóhannsson for the first time, which makes mother! even more enticing.

Check out the new mother! TV spot below, only on Collider. The film also stars Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer and will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before opening in theaters on September 15th.