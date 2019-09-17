Edward Norton & Gugu Mbatha-Raw on ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ and Making Their 50s-Set Noir

0

One of the many films to premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival was Motherless Brooklyn. Written and directed by Edward Norton, the 50s-set crime noir is set in New York City and focuses on a private eye (Norton) who suffers from Tourette’s Syndrome and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. When his boss (Bruce Willis) is murdered, Norton and the team he works with set out to discover why their boss was killed. Adapted from the novel by Jonathan Lethem, the incredible cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Josh Pais, Robert Ray Wisdom, Fisher Stevens, Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe.

Shortly before seeing the film, I got to talk with Edward Norton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw at the Collider studio at TIFF. They talked about being at the Toronto Film Festival, the challenges of filming in NYC, what drew Mbatha-Raw to the role, the importance of hiring the right people, why Norton wanted to both act and direct the film, what made him nervous when he got in the editing room, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis. For more on Motherless Brooklyn, watch the trailer here.

Edward Norton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw:

What does it mean to show the film at TIFF?

The importance of hiring the right people on your crew.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw talks about her character and what drew her to the role.

Norton on why he wanted to both act and direct the film.

When he got into the editing room, what was he excited about and what made him nervous?

How long was his first cut compared to the finished film?

Memorable moments from filming.

