First ‘Motherless Brooklyn’ Trailer Shows Off Ed Norton’s Direction and a Star-Studded Cast

0

Edward Norton is back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years with Motherless Brooklyn, a crime drama set in 1950s New York. He’s also in front of the camera as a private eye who deals with Tourette’s while also juggling the complications of the criminal underworld. The first trailer for the Oscar-contender is here and it not only shows off Norton’s direction and performance but the incredible cast he’s assembled for the piece.

Directed and written by Norton, adapted from the novel by Jonathan Lethem, the cast includes Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael Kenneth Williams, Leslie Mann, Ethan Suplee, Dallas Roberts, Josh Pais, Robert Ray Wisdom, and Fisher Stevens, with Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe. Motherless Brooklyn arrives in theaters November 1st. Watch the first trailer below:

Watch intrigue and drama unfold in the trailer for MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN, starring Writer/Director Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, with Alec Baldwin and Willem Dafoe. Only in theaters November 1.

Here’s the official synopsis for Motherless Brooklyn:

Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, “Motherless Brooklyn” follows Lionel Essrog (Edward Norton), a lonely private detective living with Tourette Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Bruce Willis). Armed only with a few clues and the engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely-guarded secrets that hold the fate of the whole city in the balance. In a mystery that carries him from gin-soaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York’s power brokers, Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honor his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.

Behind the scenes, Norton collaborated with two-time Oscar-nominated director of photography Dick Pope (Mr. Turner, The Illusionist), production designer Beth Mickle (Drive, Collateral Beauty), Oscar-nominated editor Joe Klotz (Precious, The Butler) and costume designer Amy Roth (TV’s The Looming Tower, Indignation).

Music also plays an important role in setting the tone and establishing the period of Motherless Brooklyn. The score is composed by Daniel Pemberton (Steve Jobs, All The Money In The World, Oceans 8, Spider Man: Into The Spiderverse) and features Wynton Marsalis on the trumpet. The film also features an original song written and performed by Thom Yorke, which you can listen to here. Check out the first-look images from Motherless Brooklyn below: