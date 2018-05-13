Collider Kids: Celebrate Mother’s Day with Boomerang and Cartoon Classics

0

Here at Collider, we cover a lot of stuff, be it Star Wars, superheroes, or cinephile fare, and everything from movies and TV, to video games and web series. There’s something for everyone. But there’s so much stuff out there that sometimes our younger audience members get left out. So every once in a while, we’d like to shine a spotlight on some family-friendly content that parents and caregivers can confidently watch with the little ones.

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’d like to wish you a Happy Mother’s Day! Just in case you don’t have any plans to spend with your family yet, we have a suggestion: Gather round the TV like the good ol’ days (or the mobile screen of your choice in these good new days) and fire up Boomerang, the streaming service that offers up some a catalog of cartoon classics. In honor of Mother’s Day, holiday-themed episodes of The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Wacky Races and more arrived on Boomerang for your viewing pleasure.

Here’s just a sampling of what’s waiting for you over at Boomerang’s Mother’s Day Playlist:

The Flintstones

The Surprise – After Fred and Barney’s friendship is threatened by Fred’s reaction to the Rubbles’ visiting nephew, Wilma announces a surprise!

Mother-in-Law’s Visit – Fred promises to try and get along with his mother-in-law after Wilma discovers that she is pregnant

The Blessed Event – Fred uses Barney to help him practice getting Wilma to the hospital on time to have the baby. Pebbles is born.

Little Bamm-Bamm – A custody fight ensues when the Rubbles discover a baby boy on their doorstep.

Wacky Races

Mother Drives Best – At an annual race where their mothers accompany each of the Racers, their maternal relationship is painfully explored until the moms get caught up in the race and leave our Racers in the dust.

The Jetsons

Mother’s Day for Rosie – Rosie feels dejected on Mother’s Day when she can’t remember her mother.