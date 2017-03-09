The 20 Best Movie Monsters of All Time, Ranked

0

Monster movies are having a bit of a moment. Thanks in large part to Universal’s newly committed move to reboot its monster universe with Godzilla in 2014 and this year’s Kong: Skull Island and The Mummy, movie history’s biggest and baddest are back to strike fear in the hearts of a new generation.

But in the hearts of genre fans, “monsters on the brain” is pretty much a constant phenomenon – remember that time we pitted iconic monsters and Kaijus against each other in a high-stakes poll? And while for critics and higher brow viewers alike, withholding the monster artfully is the only way to go, I can’t help but want my creature feature goodness weird, gory and up close and personal.

We’ll be getting more of that this week with the arrival of Kong: Skull Island, and as the Godzilla train keeps trucking, we’re no doubt looking at a decade of new twists on the classic monsters. So, as we prepare to get scared all over again, it’s time to revisit some of cinema’s best creepy crawlies. From the classics to those more cutting edge, we’re raking the 20 best movie monsters daring filmmakers have given us over the decades. I’d like to apologize in advance about the nightmares.

[Quick note: monsters that bear too clear of a resemblance to real-life animals (i.e. Jaws) have been left off this list, so please spare me your shark wrath.]