Movie Talk: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Sequel Would Bring Back the Engineers

by      November 14, 2018

0

On today’s episode of Movie Talk (November 14, 2018), Mark Ellis, John Rocha and Haleigh Foutch discuss the following:

  • BREAKING: Collider’s Jeff Sneider is reporting that Lily James and Armie Hammer are set to star in a possible remake of Rebecca directed by Ben Wheatley.
  • Empire magazine revealed some details on what a sequel to Ridley Scott‘s Alien: Covenant would entail, including the return of the Engineers and David ending up on planet LV-426.
  • Disney released a new poster for their live action adaptation of Dumbo that embraces a bold color scheme.
  • Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon released a new trailer for their animated film Wonder Park featuring the voices of Jennifer Garner, Mila Kunis and John Oliver.
  • MGM released a new trailer for Fighting with My Family written and directed by Stephen Merchant and starring Dwayne Johnson, Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, and Vince Vaughn.
dumbo-remake-image

Image via Disney

