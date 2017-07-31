Movie Talk: Josh Brolin Confirms He Will Return As Thanos in ‘Avengers 4′

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday July 31st, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Josh Brolin says he will return as Thanos in Avengers 4
- Director of Photography Bradford Young will finish Young Han Solo despite director shake-up.
- Box Office Report
- Joe Manganiello teases whether or not Deathstroke will still be in The Batman
- New trailer for LBJ starring Woody Harrelson
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions