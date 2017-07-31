Movie Talk: Josh Brolin Confirms He Will Return As Thanos in ‘Avengers 4′

Facebook Messenger

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Monday July 31st, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Perri Nemiroff, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Josh Brolin says he will return as Thanos in Avengers 4
  • Director of Photography Bradford Young will finish Young Han Solo despite director shake-up.
  • Box Office Report
  • Joe Manganiello teases whether or not Deathstroke will still be in The Batman
  • New trailer for LBJ starring Woody Harrelson
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
