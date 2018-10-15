Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: ‘Avengers 4′ Wraps and Chris Evans Clarifies His Goodbye to Cap

by      October 15, 2018

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • According to multiple box office reports, Damien Chazelle‘s First Man starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy fell short of box office expectations with a $16.5 million opening weekend.
  • Joe Russo and Anthony Russo take to social media to announce that Avengers 4 has wrapped production.
  • During an appearance at Ace Comic Con over the weekend, Chris Evans clarified his comments about possibly playing Captain America for the last time.
  • In an interview with Indiewire, Oscar Isaac says that there is more improvisation on the set of Star Wars: Episode IX than there were in the previous two installments in this trilogy.
