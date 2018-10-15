Movie Talk: ‘Avengers 4′ Wraps and Chris Evans Clarifies His Goodbye to Cap

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff and John Rocha discuss the following:
- According to multiple box office reports, Damien Chazelle‘s First Man starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy fell short of box office expectations with a $16.5 million opening weekend.
- Joe Russo and Anthony Russo take to social media to announce that Avengers 4 has wrapped production.
- During an appearance at Ace Comic Con over the weekend, Chris Evans clarified his comments about possibly playing Captain America for the last time.
- In an interview with Indiewire, Oscar Isaac says that there is more improvisation on the set of Star Wars: Episode IX than there were in the previous two installments in this trilogy.
- Sony Screen Gems released the first The Possession of Hannah Grace trailer starring Shay Mitchell.