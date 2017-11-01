Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: ‘Justice League’s Success May Determine the Fate of ‘Flashpoint’

by      November 1, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday November 1st, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp and Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • MGM and Annapurna form partnership; date Creed 2 for Nov 2018 and might distribute Bond 25
  • First look at Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and more in Steven Spielberg’s The Post
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
creed-michael-b-jordan-sylvester-stallone-4

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
TV Lifeline: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Cancelled?
Next Article
'Marvel's New Warriors' in Search of a New Home as Freeform Opts…
Tags

Latest News