Movie Talk: ‘Justice League’s Success May Determine the Fate of ‘Flashpoint’

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Wednesday November 1st, 2017) Mark Ellis, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp and Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Flashpoint movie reportedly dependent on Justice League’s success
- MGM and Annapurna form partnership; date Creed 2 for Nov 2018 and might distribute Bond 25
- Undateable creator Adam Sztykiel to write Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie for DC
- First look at Tom Hanks, Meryl Streep and more in Steven Spielberg’s The Post
- Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi interested in making a Black Widow comedy
