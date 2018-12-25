Movie Talk: Our Top 5 Movies of 2018

0

On today’s episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, and Jeff Sneider count down their top 5 films of 2018.

It’s been a banner year for movies. We’ve seen blockbusters come out and satisfy both critics and fans alike in Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Creed II, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. We’ve also seen some quietly powerful and smaller feature films get deserved attention like Roma, The Favourite, Eighth Grade, and BlacKkKlansman.

We also saw movies come out with much fanfare and acclaim only to get mired in controversy or suffer backlash like First Man, A Star is Born, and Green Book. This year was an incredible year for varied documentaries as well ranging from Won’t You Be My Neighbor? to Three Identical Strangers to Free Solo to Filmworker to McQueen.

The panelists sit down and count down their top 5 movies from a phenomenally loaded year. They support and defend their choices and even indicate which of their films should be getting Oscars and awards consideration in this upcoming awards season.