Movie Trivia Schmoedown: InnnerGeekDom Fatal Five-Way Match

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

It’s an all new episode of the Movie Trivia Schmoedown! This week, it’s the InnerGeekDom Fatal Five-Way Match with Jeremy Jahns, Jason Inman, Hal Rudnick, Michelle Boyd and Rachel Cushing.

ROUND ONE

The competitor gets 10 questions with each question worth one point. The competitor will answer the question in as little time as possible before getting a 5 second countdown. If the competitor doesn’t get the answer right, no points will be awarded and the other competitor will not be able to steal the answer. If they get a perfect score, one point will be transferred over into the next round.

ROUND TWO

Four competitors remain and they all get eight questions. Answers will be written down and shown to the judges for clarification. If they get a perfect score, one point will be transferred over into the next round.

ROUND THREE

Three competitors remain and will have to answer questions based on the category they spin on the infamous Schmoedown wheel. If they get a perfect score, one point will be transferred over into the next round.

ROUND FOUR

The final round of the InnerGeekDom will put the final two competitors in an ultimate speed round. Various topics will be asked and the competitor who buzzes in has 3 seconds to answer. The first competitor to reach 5 points in this round is the winner.