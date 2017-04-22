Movie Trivia Schmoedown: John Rocha vs. Mark Reilly – Championship Title Match

0

It’s an all new episode of the Movie Trivia Schmoedown and once again, it’s a championship title match! The new singles champ John “The Outlaw” Rocha will defend his championship belt from Schmoedown favorite Mark “Yodi” Reilly. But before the match begins, watch as Brianne Chandler and Perri Nemiroff face off against one another in their Schmoedown singles debut.

ROUND ONE

Each competitor gets eight questions with each question worth one point. The competitor will answer the question in as little time as possible before getting a 5 second countdown. If the competitor doesn’t get the answer right, no points will be awarded and the other competitor will not be able to steal the answer.

ROUND TWO

Each competitor gets four questions with each question weighted two points. Multiple choice is available but the answer will reduce the value to one point. If a competitor makes an incorrect guess their opponent may steal the question if they know the answer. If no multiple choice is offered, the opponent will not be able to utilize multiple choice. The opponent will be awarded two points if they steal and answer without multiple choice and one point if they steal and answer the multiple choice.

ROUND THREE

Betting round. Each competitor will be points and have to answer one question.

ROUND FOUR

Speed round. Each competitor will have to answer questions as fast as they can. The competitor will buzz in and have 2 seconds to answer or they lose a point.

ROUND FIVE

Each competitor will get three questions from a random selection of categories. Question number one is weighted 1 point. Question number two is worth 3 points. Question number three is worth 5 points. No stealing allowed.

SUDDEN DEATH

In the event of a sudden death, a random question will be asked and the first competitor to answer correctly wins the Schmoedown. If the competitor answers incorrectly, they lose the Schmoedown.

PLAYER STATS (NEMIROFF VS. CHANDLER):

NAME : Perri Nemiroff

FACTION : Tuff Beats

RECORD : Singles Debut

RANKED : Unranked

KNOWN FOR: Classics, Horror, Great Bangs

NAME : Brianne Chandler

FACTION : 6 Degrees

RECORD : Singles Debut

RANKED : Unranked

KNOWN FOR: Animation, Musicals, Fantastic Costumes

PLAYER STATS (ROCHA VS. REILLY):

NAME : John Rocha

FACTION : 4 Horseman

RECORD : 6-2

RANKED : Champion

KNOWN FOR: Biopics, Classics, Wanting All the Belts

