Movie Trivia Schmoedown: Robert Meyer Burnett vs. Jeremy Jahns

It’s an all new episode of the Movie Trivia Schmoedown! This week, Robert Meyer Burnett takes on Jeremy Jahns!

ROUND ONE

Each competitor gets eight questions with each question worth one point. The competitor will answer the question in as little time as possible before getting a 5 second countdown. If the competitor doesn’t get the answer right, no points will be awarded and the other competitor will not be able to steal the answer.

ROUND TWO

Each competitor gets four questions with each question weighted two points. Multiple choice is available but the answer will reduce the value to one point. If a competitor makes an incorrect guess their opponent may steal the question if they know the answer. If no multiple choice is offered, the opponent will not be able to utilize multiple choice. The opponent will be awarded two points if they steal and answer without multiple choice and one point if they steal and answer the multiple choice.

ROUND THREE

Each competitor will get three questions from a random selection of categories. Question number one is weighted 1 point. Question number two is worth 3 points. Question number three is worth 5 points. No stealing allowed.

SUDDEN DEATH

In the event of a sudden death, a random question will be asked and the first competitor to answer correctly wins the Schmoedown. If the competitor answers incorrectly, they lose the Schmoedown.

PLAYER STATS:

NAME : Robert Burnett

: Robert Burnett FACTION : The 4 Horseman

: The 4 Horseman RECORD : 1-1

: 1-1 RANKED : #2

: #2 KNOWN FOR: Star Trek, Comic Book Films, Scaring Women

–