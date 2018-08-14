Facebook Messenger

Movie Talk: Tessa Thompson Joins Justin Theroux in Disney's 'Lady and the Tramp' Remake

August 14, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:

  • MoviePass is cancelling people’s requests to cancel their subscriptions over email ahead of their plan change on August 15th.
  • Exclusive: Collider’s Jeff Sneider reported today that Tessa Thompson has been cast as The Lady in Disney’s live action The Lady and the Tramp.
  • Paramount released a new trailer for their What Women Want remake titled What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan.
  • A24 released a new trailer for Climax written and directed by Gaspar Noe and starring Sofia Boutella.
  • Universal released a trailer for their new film Green Book starring Viggo Mortenson, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini.

