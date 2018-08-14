Movie Talk: Tessa Thompson Joins Justin Theroux in Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Remake

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and John Rocha discuss the following:
- MoviePass is cancelling people’s requests to cancel their subscriptions over email ahead of their plan change on August 15th.
- Exclusive: Collider’s Jeff Sneider reported today that Tessa Thompson has been cast as The Lady in Disney’s live action The Lady and the Tramp.
- Paramount released a new trailer for their What Women Want remake titled What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan.
- A24 released a new trailer for Climax written and directed by Gaspar Noe and starring Sofia Boutella.
- Universal released a trailer for their new film Green Book starring Viggo Mortenson, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini.