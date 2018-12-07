Andy Serkis Talks ‘Mowgli’ and Explains “Virtual Production”

0

After years of development, filming and an extensive post-production process, it’s finally time to check out Andy Serkis‘ feature film rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. In Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, Rohan Chand leads as the title character, a young boy who’s grown up in the wild amongst a pack of wolves. While Mowgli loves the company of his jungle family which also includes the panther Bagheera (Christian Bale) and the bear Baloo (Serkis), the increasing threat of the tiger Shere Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch) leads the group to question whether Mowgli is really part of the pack or not.

We’ve seen feature adaptations of The Jungle Book before, but Serkis strives to do something different by telling a story that isn’t for young kids but rather takes a more grounded, gritty approach to the source material. Serkis further sets his production apart from past interpretations by doing what he does best – striving to incorporate and enhance performance capture techniques. With Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle hitting Netflix on December 7th, I recently got the chance to sit down with Serkis and dish out my two burning questions; why does The Jungle Book deserve multiple big screen interpretations and what’s his take on the rise of the “virtual production”?

You can catch his answers in the video at the top of this article and be sure to keep an eye out for my conversations with Bale, Chand and composer Nitin Sawhney coming soon!

Here’s the official synopsis for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle: