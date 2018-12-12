Composer Nitin Sawhney on Going from ‘Mowgli’ to ‘Breathe’ and Back Again with Andy Serkis

0

-

Nitin Sawhney reunites with Andy Serkis for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. The Jungle Book adaptation was actually meant to be their first collaboration, but Mowgli went through a 4+ year evolution process and along the way, Serkis got the opportunity to get what became his feature directorial debut, Breathe, off the ground first. Not only did Sawhney make the move with him, creating the score for the love story starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, but then he made the move back to Mowgli with Serkis, composed the score for that movie, and also wrote an original song for it as well.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle stars Rohan Chand as the title character, a young boy who’s taken in by wolves in the jungle after the death of his parents. While the pack does raise him as one of their own, ultimately Mowgli comes to realize that he doesn’t really belong. And he doesn’t feel like he belongs in the world of man either.

I recently got the chance to chat with Sawhney about crafting the score for the film and he told me all about the production schedule, working on a very different kind of telling of this story for the big screen, getting into the darkness of this universe, working with singer Kara Marni, and much more. You can hear about it all in the video interview at the top of this article. If you’re looking for even more Mowgli coverage, click here for my interview with Serkis and here for my interview with Chand.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is available to watch on Netflix now. Here’s the official synopsis for the movie: