Rohan Chand Explains Why He Shot A Lot of ‘Mowgli’ Twice

You’re going to want to watch out for Rohan Chand. The young actor has already starred opposite Jason Bateman in Bad Words and appeared in other films including Lone Survivor and The Hundred-Foot Journey, but his performance in Andy Serkis‘ Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is undeniable proof; Chand is downright phenomenal, and can absolutely command the screen and lead a movie. He takes the title role in Serkis’ adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling classic, The Jungle Book, stepping in as a young boy who loses his parents and is instead raised by a pack of wolves in the jungle where a tiger named Shere Khan (Benedict Cumberbatch) threatens their survival.

The role of Mowgli is a challenging one all on its own, but adding to the complexity of this particular production, Chand had to film many scenes twice to accommodate the combination of performance capture work and real locations. I recently got the chance to sit down with Chand and he was kind enough to break down the whole process for me and to tell me about working with Serkis, this incredible ensemble, the physical training required to be able to run with the wolves, and loads more. You can catch all of that in the video interview at the top of this article and, in case you missed it, click here for my discussion with Serkis on the film. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is available to watch right now on Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle: