‘Mr. Inbetween’ Trailer Shows off FX’s Criminal Family Man Drama

FX has released the first trailer for Mr. Inbetween, a half-hour drama starring Scott Ryan as a violent criminal juggling the demands of the underworld with the needs of his family and friends. The series, co-produced by Nash Edgerton (Gringo), is based on a mockumentary short that Ryan shot on a shoe-string budget and released in Australia all the way back in 2005.

The trailer itself looks interesting enough, thanks in large part to the Dangerous Man charisma Ryan seems to be able to bring to the role of Ray Shoesmith. (Perhaps unsurprisingly, considering it’s the only role Ryan has ever played on-screen.) The series’ has an uphill battle to climb, though, in the struggle for audience attention; it’s not as if “can he have crime and a family?” is the most novel concept in TV history.

On the other hand, praise be to whatever TV deity greenlit the rise in half-hour dramas. Life is short, the world is probably ending, and series like Steven Soderbergh‘s The Girlfriend Experience and HBO’s Barry have proven that there’s room for bite-sized bits of serious TV. (Yes, I know Barry is technically a comedy, but have you watched Barry?)

Check out the trailer below. Mr. Inbetween—which also stars Brooke Satchwell, Scott Ryan, and Damon Herriman—debuts on FX September 25.

Here is the official synopsis for Mr. Inbetween:

In Mr Inbetween, Ryan plays “Ray Shoesmith,” a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you’re a criminal for hire. The six-episode season, written by Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, stars Ryan, Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable.

The series was shot in Australia and is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment, in association with FX Productions, Screen Australia and Create NSW. Ryan, Edgerton and Jason Burrows are Executive Producers and Michele Bennett is Producer.