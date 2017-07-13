‘Mr. Mercedes’ Trailer Reveals the Stephen King Serial Killer Series

0

The Stephen King adaptations never stop, but this year in particular has been a hell of time for fans of the prolific genre author. On the film end two of King’s most beloved and long-anticipated movie adaptations are finally upon us with IT and The Dark Tower, and on the small screen, 2017 has already brought us Spike’s The Mist series. Up next is AT&T Audience Network’s adaptation of his serial killer thriller, Mr. Mercedes.

Described by King as his first hardboiled detective story, the adaptation comes from David E. Kelley and stars Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful) as Brady Hartsfield, a psychopathic killer who reemerges from a high-profile cold case to to torment Brendan Gleeson‘s Bill Hodges, a retired detective who’s off his game, but still bothered by the one cold case he never solved. What follows is a cat-and-mouse between the two men as Hodges makes it his mission to track down the creepy killer no matter the cost.

Executive-produced by King, Kelley, and Jack Bender (Under the Dome), the series also starsMary-Louise Parker (Weeds) as Janey Patterson; Justine Lupe (Younger) as Holly Gibney; Scott Lawrence (Legion) as Detective Peter Dixon; Kelly Lynch (The L Word) as Deborah Hartsfield; Ann Cusack (Better Call Saul) as Olivia Trelawney; Robert Stanton (True Story) as Anthony “Robi” Frobisher; Holland Taylor (The Practice) as Ida Silver; and Breeda Wool (UnREAL) as Lou Linklatter. Look forward to more when the team makes their introductions at San Diego Comic-Con next week, but for now, watch the Mr. Mercedes trailer below.

