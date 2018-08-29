‘Mr. Robot’ Officially Coming to an End With Season 4

0

The USA Network’s hooded hacker-drama Mr. Robot will come to a close after its upcoming fourth season. Star Christian Slater had already hinted as much to us—before Rami Malek kind of walked it back—but THR makes the news official, noting that the fourth and final season has been upped by USA from eight to 12 episodes.

In a statement, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail explained the show’s departure:

“When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following. Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life. Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

The news is a bit of a bummer for anyone who, like me, enjoys when their television soccer-punts the rule-book out the window and gets weird with it. For three seasons, this show owned that very specific genre. And still, Esmail’s ode to keyboard clacks and data dumps leaves behind one heck of a legacy. Mr. Robot pretty much dragged the USA Network into the prestige drama game. It made a Queen-sized star out of Rami Malek. One time it tripped absolute balls and just had fucking Alf show up. What a strange, wonderful show.