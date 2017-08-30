New ‘Mr. Robot’ Season 3 Trailer Addresses Elliot’s Split Personalities

0

USA has released a new trailer for Mr. Robot Season 3, and it looks to be action-packed. The new season will more overtly deal with Elliot’s split personality issues, the consequences of it, and the Dark Army turning on F Society. All of it, of course, is connected to E Corps and their global dominance — something that Elliot and F Society continue to fight against.

In addition to new cast member Bobby Cannavale, it appears like some favorites from the past, including Grace Gummer‘s Dom and Martin Wallstrom‘s murderous Tyrell Wellick will also be back in key roles.

Check out the new Mr. Robot Season 3 trailer below, and let us know what you think of the teases we’ve been getting for this new run of episodes; the new season stars Rami Malek, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Michael Cristofer, Stephanie Corneliussen, B.D. Wong, and Christian Slater. Mr. Robot Season 3 premieres on October 11th on USA.

