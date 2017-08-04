‘Mr. Robot’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Dark Times Ahead

0

USA has released the first Mr. Robot Season 3 trailer. While the show was a runaway success in its first season, it really hit the skids with season two with viewers being well ahead of any twist showrunner Sam Esmail tried to throw at them. Hopefully, Esmail has learned from his mistakes and that the upcoming season can right the ship.

This trailer is very much a mood-setter, as we see plenty of creepy imagery that teases a pretty harrowing police state coming to pass. I’ll be honest, I can’t quite remember where all the story threads left off in Season 2, and while I really wasn’t crazy about the arc of that season (and that predictable, drawn-out twist), there’s enough to like in Mr. Robot for me to return for Season 3 and I’m particularly pleased that Grace Gummer‘s standout character is returning.

Check out the Mr. Robot Season 3 trailer below, which gives us a look at Bobby Cannavale‘s new character. The new season premieres this October and stars Rami Malek, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Martin Wallstrom, Michael Cristofer, Stephanie Corneliussen, Grace Gummer, B.D. Wong, and Christian Slater. Mr. Robot Season 3 premieres on October 11th on USA.

Here’s the official synopsis for Mr. Robot: