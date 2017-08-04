‘Mr. Robot’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Dark Times Ahead

USA has released the first Mr. Robot Season 3 trailer. While the show was a runaway success in its first season, it really hit the skids with season two with viewers being well ahead of any twist showrunner Sam Esmail tried to throw at them. Hopefully, Esmail has learned from his mistakes and that the upcoming season can right the ship.
This trailer is very much a mood-setter, as we see plenty of creepy imagery that teases a pretty harrowing police state coming to pass. I’ll be honest, I can’t quite remember where all the story threads left off in Season 2, and while I really wasn’t crazy about the arc of that season (and that predictable, drawn-out twist), there’s enough to like in Mr. Robot for me to return for Season 3 and I’m particularly pleased that Grace Gummer‘s standout character is returning.
Check out the Mr. Robot Season 3 trailer below, which gives us a look at Bobby Cannavale‘s new character. The new season premieres this October and stars Rami Malek, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Martin Wallstrom, Michael Cristofer, Stephanie Corneliussen, Grace Gummer, B.D. Wong, and Christian Slater. Mr. Robot Season 3 premieres on October 11th on USA.
Here’s the official synopsis for Mr. Robot:
Golden Globe® award-winning series Mr. Robot, will return to USA Network for a third season in 2017. The series follows Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who became involved in the underground hacker group fsociety after being recruited by their mysterious leader (Christian Slater), who he later discovered to be the projection of his dead father. Following the events of fsociety’s five/nine hack on the multi-national company Evil Corp, Season 2 explored the consequences of the attack as well as the illusion of control.