‘Mr. Robot’ Final Season Clip Teases Elliot Finally Facing His Past

0

There will be a lot of skeletons in Elliot Alderson’s closet he needs to face in Mr. Robot Season 4. The final season of the USA series features Oscar-winner Rami Malek returning to the Sam Esmail-created series about a young cybersecurity engineer and vigilante hacker whose work often leads him down dangerous paths.

Mr. Robot will wrap with this upcoming season. A new clip from season 4 shows Elliot sitting at a table with a woman, but it’s unclear who she is. What is clear that it’s Christmastime but the atmosphere is decidedly not so festive. The woman asks him rhetorical questions meant to provoke a confession or some acknowledgment of Elliot’s tangled past. The questions asked are probing ones (“How many people have had to suffer because of you? Was it worth it?”) and Elliot doesn’t seem ready to face what they implicate. If anything, this first scene is proof the final chapter in the Mr. Robot saga will not be an easy one to work through.

In addition to Malek, Golden Globe winner Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, and Emmy Award nominee BD Wong also appear in season 4.

The fourth and final season of Mr. Robot premieres on USA Network this fall. Watch the preview from the season below:

Here’s the official synopsis for the final season of Mr. Robot, but be warned: it’s as mysterious as the show it’s describing. Take a look: