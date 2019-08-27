‘Mr. Robot’ Season 4 Trailer Reveals Release Date, Previews the Hacker Drama’s Epic End

0

USA has released the full-length trailer for Mr. Robot season 4, which marks the final chapter of Sam Esmail‘s hacker drama starring newly-minted Oscar-winner Rami Malek. Since 2015, Malek has portrayed the black-hoodied hacker Elliot Alderson—leader of the anarchic cyber-terrorist crew f/society—who is haunted by the ghost of his late father (Christian Slater), a specter that also serves as his more aggressive alter ego.

“You go down this path, it’ll never end,” Slater says in the trailer. “It’ll always be something else. Another symbol to destroy. More people to save. This is an endless war. What you’re about to do is crossing a line.”

“Crossing a line” is an interesting choice of words, considering Elliot has already orchestrated the “5/9 Hack” that crippled the entire country’s economy and plunged society into chaos. *Spoilers for season 3* lie ahead, but the last we saw the show’s lead he was working to undo 5/9—thanks to some instructions from the late Trenton (Sunita Mani)—and return the world to some sort of stability.

Check out the trailer below. Mr. Robot—which also stars Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, BD Wong, Martin Wallström, and Michael Cristofer—returns for season 4 on Sunday, October 6.

Here is the official synopsis for Mr. Robot season 4: