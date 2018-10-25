Pierce Brosnan Reunites with the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Kids in Instagram Photo

0

The Hillard family is back together! Well, almost. November 24th will mark the 25th anniversary of the now-classic family film Mrs. Doubtfire, and while much has happened in the interim, it appears the kids at the center of the movie have remained close with co-star Pierce Brosnan. The James Bond actor reunited with actors Mara Wilson, Matthew Lawrence, and Lisa Jakub for what looks to be some sort of story timed to the film’s anniversary, and Jakub shared photographic proof on her Instagram page. The only thing missing here is Sally Field.

Of course the late, great Robin Williams was the shining star of Mrs. Doubtfire, which grossed over $440 million against a budget of just $25 million. It’s a miracle that 20th Century Fox never commissioned a sequel, but the film came on the heels of director Chris Columbus’ other runaway family film hit Home Alone and still holds up today as a remarkably entertaining and sweet comedy.

Jakub gave up acting to attend college and start a family, but Lawrence and Wilson remain active. Wilson had a role on the Netflix animated series BoJack Horseman and is now focused on writing, while Lawrence has notable roles here and there, recently reprising his role as Jack on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World.

Take a trip down memory lane with the photo below, followed by a brief video of the event (via EW). And if you haven’t seen Mrs. Doubtfire in a while, trust me—it holds up.